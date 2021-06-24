Nearly half of Galveston County’s population now vaccinated for COVID-19

Galveston County is nearing notable thresholds in the pursuit of herd immunity, or the status at which a community will have collective protection against the. According to an analysis of data from the Texas Department of State Health Services and the U.S. Census Bureau, about 44% of Galveston County’s total population is now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Corrie Levine, a public health student studying for her doctorate through the University of Texas Medical Branch, has volunteered at both large- and small-scale county vaccination sites during COVID-19. Getting vaccines out to willing vaccine recipients is essential, she said.