Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Around the community

WVNews
 18 days ago

FRIENDSVILLE — The Ruth Enlow Library will show the film “The Tale of Despereaux” at the Friendsville Riverside Community Park from 9-11 p.m. Saturday, July 3. View this family-friendly film about a heroic mouse and his epic adventures while sitting outside this summer (weather permitting). Be sure to bring a blanket or chairs to sit on.

www.wvnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Friendsville#The Ruth Enlow Library#Oakland#The Oakland Old Time Jam#The Our Town Theatre#Appalachian#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Cooperstown, NYallotsego.com

Cooperstown & Around

Cooperstown will host the Lakefront Concert series, which began Tuesday, July 6, and will take place every Tuesday from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets and non-alcoholic beverages. The next concert will be Tuesday, July 13, and will feature the Kennesaw Mountain Boys. Richfield...
Charles Town, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Around the Region

Become a Weed Warrior with Potomac Valley Audubon SocietyJEFFERSON — The Potomac Valley Audubon Society is recruiting “Weed Warriors” to help maintain their nature preserves. The program includes training by PVAS’s Land Manager to become a certified “Weed Warrior.”. Certified Weed Warriors will be given the knowledge and the tools...
Sulphur, OKsulphurtimes.com

Splashing Around!

Local kids enjoy a day at the splash pad last week as summer enters the midway point. School bells will be ringing in just over a month. The splash pad is located on Woodruff Blvd., just northeast of the Sulphur Municipal Complex. To read more please log in or subscribe...
Concord, MAWicked Local

Concord Around Town

General Grief and Loss: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays July 15 to Aug. 12 via Zoom. This five-week support group is open to anyone grieving the death of someone close to them. Participants will find a safe space to process their grief, learn coping techniques and make connections with others on a similar grief journey. Space is limited. Cost: free. Register by July 8 by emailing grief@CareDimensions.org or calling 855-774-5100.
Runnels County, TXrunnelscountyregister.com

Around the County

The Ballinger Rotary Club installed their new officers for the 2021-2020 year at Main Street Soda Fountain. The president for 2021-2022 is Tyler Reasor. The president-elect for 2022-2023 is Brian Frieda. Gillian Lange was elected as the Secretary. John Pierik was elected to the board of directors. Those who will continue serving on the board of directors are: Ken Kvapil, Alvin Dunn, Bill Hancock and Antoinette Sehon. Ron Wood will continue as the Rotary Foundation representative.
Clarksburg, WVWVNews

Reunion notices

The annual Snider-Paugh Family Reunion will be held Saturday, July 17, at the Doddridge County Park located off Snowbird Road. A shelter has been reserved at the Lone Pine Campground at the park. A covered dish dinner will start at 4 p.m. The families and friends of the late Albert...
Bristol, CTBristol Press

Bristol's St. Stanislaus Youth Ministry returns from mission trip helping community around Niagara Falls

BRISTOL – The St. Stanislaus Youth Ministry has recently returned from their 2021 Mission Trip, which saw the group assist the community around Niagara Falls. A group of 12 youths and four adult chaperones left for Niagara Falls on June 27 and returned Friday, July 2. While there, they worked on a variety of community service projects including landscaping, painting a deck, stocking a food pantry and serving meals to those in need in the community.
PetsWoodlands Online& LLC

VIRTUAL ADULTS : MCMLS Cookbook Club - Pet Treats

Our July topic is pet treats! We may all be guilty of feeding our pets made-for-human cookies; luckily, pet experts cooked up treats specifically for them. Come join us as we talk about cookbooks specifically for our furry (and feathered and scaly) friends!. This program is for adults, even if...
Huntington, WVWVNews

WVa rural surgery residency program gets planning grant

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The planning and development of West Virginia’s first rural surgery residency program now has the help of a $750,000 federal grant. Marshall University's Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine received the three-year grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the university said in a news release.
EducationMartha's Vineyard Times

Made it through — together

When school closed in March of 2020, those of us who work in schools entered an educational landscape that challenged us to our core as educators. The vast majority of us were unprepared at the time to run a school remotely, but we dedicated ourselves to the work of continuously assessing and adjusting plans as we learned, and strove to do better each week. Collectively, the staff at MVRHS rose to this challenge. As the leader of MVRHS, I want the Island to hear some of our stories and accomplishments this pandemic year. I am sure you will be as proud as I am of the way this Island school was able to work together as a community to teach and support our students. Despite the grueling nature of the work this year, the quality of instruction and commitment at MVRHS remains incredibly strong, perhaps stronger than it has been in years. Teachers have new tools and perspectives on their craft, students and teachers are connected in deeper ways, and we all have a renewed understanding of the emotional importance of a physical/in-person school community.
Toms River, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Goddard School Students Celebrate Graduating Pre-K

TOMS RIVER – The Goddard School on Route 70 celebrated their Pre-K graduation on June 23 and June 24 with individual student graduations. The students learned that graduation is not the end to their preschool experience, but it is in fact a celebration of the next milestone to be met! The teachers are so proud of each one of you and your incredible accomplishments!
Clarksburg, WVWVNews

The joy of living

Life has been difficult, to say the least, over the past year and a half since the COVID-19 pandemic first made its way to the United States. It instantly changed our lives by shutting down schools, businesses, travel and our way of life. The freedoms that Americans enjoy on a...
Internetncsu.edu

Meet DELTA Faculty Fellow Elaine Bohórquez

Teaching Associate Professor Elaine Bohórquez is a firm believer in the importance of instructional technologies in online teaching and learning. As a 2020-2021 DELTA Faculty Fellow, she hopes to spread awareness of the benefits of instructional technologies to contribute to a positive online learning environment for NC State faculty and students.
ScienceDaily Collegian

oSTEM: an organization dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ students in STEM

Out in STEM or “oSTEM” is an organization dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ students in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. After establishing a chapter at the University of Massachusetts and officially becoming a Registered Student Organization just two years ago, the organization provides “resources, networking, and professional development to undergraduates, graduate students, and faculty who identify as LGBTQ+ within STEM fields,” as explained on their Campus Pulse page.
HealthWVNews

Brain freeze

The other day I experienced something I had not encountered since I was a kid. I was enjoying a strawberry smoothie and suddenly had a brain freeze. It’s a rare but peculiar and painful occurrence. Brain freeze, as defined by the Johns Hopkins website, is when something cold like ice...
Lewis County, WVWVNews

Bouncing back from 2020, Lambert's Winery once again popular destination

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Nestled in the middle of Lewis County, Lambert’s Winery has been a popular tourist attraction for visitors, and a convenient getaway for locals, for the day or evening. Since opening in the early 1990s, Jim and Debbie Lambert, and their children, have expanded the winery to include cabins, a wedding venue, and the ever popular weekly pizza nights, which are held each Wednesday throughout the summer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy