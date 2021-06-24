Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Jersey boys: MLB to use unique uniforms for All-Star Game

Posted by 
WGAU
WGAU
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M7dHk_0aeSuEzz00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Major League Baseball is getting rid of club uniforms and caps for the All-Star Game in favor of specially-designed league outfits.

MLB released the looks Thursday that will be used for the July 13 game at Denver's Coors Field.

The host National League has white jerseys and the American League blue. Each two-button jersey features three red letters for a player's club arranged vertically on the left side with the club logo superimposed over the first and second letter, in black or white for NL teams and khaki for AL.

Stars on the back will mark each player's All-Star selection total, and the right sleeves have the MLB All-Star logo patch.

Caps have team logos mostly in red, with some white and blue, superimposed over a star in the Rockies' purple with white points.

Clubs uniforms traditionally had been used for the All-Star Game since its inception in 1933.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jerseys#Jersey Boys#All Star Game#Ap#Major League Baseball#The All Star Game#National League#American League#Nl#Al
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBKeene Sentinel

Devers, Bogaerts to start MLB All-Star Game

Rafael Devers and Xander Bogaerts both were voted in as starters for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game in Denver, Colo. Devers will start at third base and Bogaerts at shortstop for the American League. The game is July 13 at Coors Field. Bogaerts is batting .329 with a .391 on-base...
MLBchatsports.com

2021 MLB All-Star Game Ballot: How To Vote In Phase 2

Finalists for the 2021 MLB All-Star Game were announced and Phase 2 of voting is now underway. It concludes Thursday, July 1, at 11 a.m. PT. Fans may vote for the players who advanced from Phase 1, which includes the top three at each infield position as well as the top nine outfielders from each league. The Los Angeles Dodgers are represented by Max Muncy, Gavin Lux, Justin Turner, Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor.
MLBDeadspin

What should the MLB All-Star Game be?

The 2021 Major League Baseball All-Star Game has been through a lot. There’s been a change of venue and an atrocious jersey reveal. I mean, seriously, who thought those were a good idea? At least the game doesn’t determine home-field advantage for the World Series anymore — amirite?. Yesterday, the...
MLBKIII TV3

2021 MLB All-Star Game rosters announced

The full rosters for the Mid-Summer Classic are set. Sunday MLB announced the pitchers and reserve players selected for the 2021 All-Star game at Coors Field in Denver. The league announced the elected starters for the game last week. In the American League, the Toronto Blue Jays led with three starters - first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., second baseman Marcus Semien and outfielder Teoscar Hernández. In the National League, the game's original host team, the Atlanta Braves (first baseman Freddie Freeman and outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.), and the Cincinnati Reds (outfielders Nick Castellanos and Jesse Winker) led with two starters each.
MLBwesb.com

Ohtani To Pitch And Hit In MLB All-Star Game

Shohei Ohtani achieved a first in the near-century history of baseball’s All-Star Game: selection as both a hitter and a pitcher. The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way sensation was among the American League starting pitchers picked Sunday for the July 13 showcase at Denver’s Coors Field. Ohtani, who leads the majors in home runs with 31, had already been elected by fans to start as the AL’s designated hitter.
MLBNBC San Diego

Padres Sending 4 to MLB All-Star Game

We knew Fernando Tatis Jr. was starting the All-Star Game for the Padres. He was voted in by the fans. On Sunday we found out the players and coaches really like what the Padres are doing. Three more Friars were named to the All-Star team through voting by their peers:...
MLBPosted by
Q92

The Athletes Representing Texas in the 2021 MLB All-Star Game

It's almost time for MLB's 2021 All-Star Game and Home Run Derby! While I've always wished the action could take place over a weekend, MLB has scheduled the Home Run Derby for Monday evening and the All-Star Game for Tuesday, July 13th. The team with the most All-Stars heading to...
MLBPosted by
KING 5

Kikuchi named to 1st MLB All-Star game

Mariners pitcher Yusei Kikuchi is going to his first MLB All-Star game. The left-hander was named to the All-Star team. Kikuchi is the 14th Japanese-born player to go to the Midsummer Classic. He's the fifth Japanese-born player from the Mariners selected to play. He joins Ichiro (10x), Kazuhiro Sasaki (2x), Shigetoshi Hasegawa (1), and Hisashi Iwakuma (1).
MLBspotonnewjersey.com

Wheeler, Realmuto headed to MLB All-Star Game

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) - The Philadelphia Phillies may be struggling, but they do have two shining stars in the form of MLB All-Stars. Pitcher Zack Wheeler and catcher J.T. Realmuto are headed to the Mid-Summer Classic. Third All-Star nod in four years. That's our BCIB. pic.twitter.com/hajopYcDuZ...
MLBdenvergazette.com

EDITORIAL: The MLB's All-Star Game could be shame or fame for Denver

The coming weekend will bring crowds from across the country to Denver in advance of Major League Baseball's All-Star Game. All Coloradans should hope this showcases their capital city in the positive light it has long deserved. Sadly, despite the city's mad rush to prepare, Denver could find itself poorly equipped to pull off a flawless occasion of this magnitude.
MLBAtlantic City Press

Two Phillies make MLB All-Star Game

PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler is in the midst of the best season of his career. It was rewarded with his first All-Star berth Sunday. The starting pitcher along with catcher J.T. Realmuto were named to the National League team Sunday. The game will be played July 13 in Denver. Wheeler...
MLBwtaw.com

Astros Altuve, Correa to forego MLB All-Star Game

Houston Astros stars Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa say they will not play in next week’s All-Star Game in Denver. Altuve says he needs time off to deal with unspecified “issues” with his left leg, while Correa wants to spend time with his wife Daniella, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child.
MLBchatsports.com

MLB All-Star Game 2021: An inside look at the custom cleat phenomenon

May 12, 2018; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Mike Clevinger (52) walks off the field sporting pink cleats during the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports. As the city of Denver prepares to host the 2021 MLB All-Star...
MLBGazette

MLB All-Star Game in Denver: Fans’ event guide for the week ahead

The Major League Baseball All-Star Week kicks off Friday in Denver, beginning a series of events leading up to the 91st annual All-Star Game at Coors Field. 9 a.m.: MLB All-Star 5K, at Civic Center Park. The race is open to all ages and will include appearances by MLB mascots, live music and free refreshments.
MLBwestplainsdailyquill.net

For MLB All-Star Game, right/left divide goes beyond field

DENVER (AP) — Debates about right and left at the All-Star Game used to deal with pitchers or perhaps batting orders. This year it extends to the political divide in the United …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
MLBchatsports.com

SB Nation Reacts: MLB All-Star Game

With the MLB All-Star Game fast approaching, we thought it a good time to focus our SB Nation Reacts poll on the Midsummer Classic taking place this year in Denver, Colorado on Tuesday July 13. Out first question asked our national voters who they felt was the biggest All-Star snub.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Mets’ Taijuan Walker to replace Jacob deGrom at MLB All-Star Game

Jacob deGrom is getting his wish. Since he won’t be going to Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game, one of his deserving teammates is taking his place. DeGrom was officially replaced by Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker on Friday, giving the 28-year-old right hander his first career All-Star berth. While deGrom’s numbers have...
MLBrockydailynews.com

MLB ALL-STAR GAME: Longtime baseball fan recalls All-Star Game 50 years ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Tom Baird went to his first Major League Baseball All-Star Game in 1971. He will be going to his eighth All-Star Game at Coors Field on Tuesday. Baird, from Michigan, says the Commissioner’s Office invited him to go. “I was just floored, stunned,” says the married father...
MLBABC News

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. carted off field after awkward landing

Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. was carted off with an apparent right leg injury after landing awkwardly while attempting to make a leaping catch on the right-field warning track during Atlanta's 5-4 win over the host Miami Marlins on Saturday. Braves manager Brian Snitker said following the game that Acuna...
MLBWHNT-TV

Detmers to represent Trash Pandas in MLB All-Star Futures Game

MADISON, Ala. – Reid Detmers’ next appearance on the mound won’t be with the Rocket City Trash Pandas. The 22-year old left-handed pitcher is still with the club, he’s just headed to Denver, CO to pitch in the MLB All-Star Futures Game. The game, played on July 11, will features the top prospects in Minor League Baseball.

Comments / 0

Community Policy