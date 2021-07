ROCHESTER, Minn. - The pandemic forced families to re-evaluate their health, how they learn and even their work obligations and for many, that meant getting a new career. Not everyone has the opportunity to go back to school full-time, especially right now as COVID-19 is still prevelant. The President of the Rochester Area Economic Development Inc., or RAEDI, John Wade, said if that's you, then you're not alone and there are options available for you. "We have a myriad of really well-paid positions that do not require an advanced four-year degree," he explained. "So, take a look at what those opportunities are out there and then look at the skill set you need so you can get that job."