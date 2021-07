Nebraska and Creighton men’s basketball are set to matchup again in 2021-22, but this time in a slightly different format. The Huskers and Bluejays will meet in Lincoln for the 2021 Gavitt Tipoff Games on November 16, the earliest the non-conference matchup has taken place in series history. The game will be televised nationally on either FS1 or BTN with the start time to be announced at a later date.