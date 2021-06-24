Farm-o-gram
Winchester, Va. — Stocker-Feeder Cattle ($/100 wt.) (as of June 14) Hay and Straw Prices — New Holland, Pa., per ton:. Beef cattle webinar series — The University of Maryland Extension will be hosting a beef cattle webinar series beginning in July and concluding in December. During each session, learn about timely topics related to raising beef cattle in our region. These sessions will be held the first Thursday of the month from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Each event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit extension.umd.edu/resource/maryland-beef-webinar-series.www.wvnews.com