Farm-o-gram

We farmy folk had a little bit of head start when the pandemic hit. Years of growing food gave us some practice with sacrifice and self-reliance, not to mention an abundance of farm chores to keep us busy when the world shut down. My husband and I guiltily admitted to each other that parts of that time were actually fun. Our 16- and 18-year-old boys, who for the past few years had been much too busy with sports and jobs and friends, were now trapped at home with us, so bored and deprived of social interaction that they actually participated in dinner table conversation, and yes, even livestock care. Shuttered hardware stores gave my handy husband the opportunity to use up the supply of staples and hinges he had hoarded to mend screen doors and pasture gates. Disrupted supply chains meant digging into the backs of freezers, counting packages of venison and preserved veggies, and planning meals around what we had.