Farm-o-gram

Winchester, Va. — Stocker-Feeder Cattle ($/100 wt.) (as of June 14) Hay and Straw Prices — New Holland, Pa., per ton:. Beef cattle webinar series — The University of Maryland Extension will be hosting a beef cattle webinar series beginning in July and concluding in December. During each session, learn about timely topics related to raising beef cattle in our region. These sessions will be held the first Thursday of the month from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Each event is free, but registration is required. To register, visit extension.umd.edu/resource/maryland-beef-webinar-series.

News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
Anderson Herald Bulletin

THANK A FARMER: Blough family farm evolves from dairy to sustainable beef

GOSHEN — Craig and Jessica Blough’s son Theodore is now the fourth generation to be living on the Blough family farm along C.R. 29 north of Goshen and so far, he seems pretty excited about the Angus cattle that share his property. Craig and Jessica operate Woodsbrook Farm, selling their...
Kansas StateHigh Plains Journal

Optimizing hay cutting for cattle digestibility

For farming and ranching families, summertime often brings with it hay cutting. Knowing when to cut the hay is key for optimum nutrition, said the experts at the Kansas State University Beef Cattle Institute on a recent Cattle Chat podcast. “When grass gets to the boot stage, where it puts...
Agriculturestocktonsentinel.com

Farming in the Sixties

With harvest well underway in the area, farmers, their families, harvest crews, and many others are hard at work getting yet another crop in their bins. Over the years, many special memories have been made during this time, and Sentinel reader Terry Odle of Stockton has one of his own to share. …
Agriculturemylittlefalls.com

BowTerra Farm

Interested in an on-the-farm pick-up? Sign up for weekly or biweekly mushroom pick-ups. Every Wednesday at your convenience. $13 per 1 lb (1 full quart and 1 full pint container) Email or call/text to get on the list.CSA’s will be available for pick up every Wednesday. Mushroom varieties include Blue...
Bar Harbor, MEthefern.org

farmed salmon

A proposal by a Norwegian-owned company to build two massive salmon farms in the middle of a pristine bay next to Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, Maine, has the community in revolt over fears that they will foul the water and ruin the local fishing and shellfish industries.(No paywall)
AgricultureMartha's Vineyard Times

On the Farm: Incubating

We farmy folk had a little bit of head start when the pandemic hit. Years of growing food gave us some practice with sacrifice and self-reliance, not to mention an abundance of farm chores to keep us busy when the world shut down. My husband and I guiltily admitted to each other that parts of that time were actually fun. Our 16- and 18-year-old boys, who for the past few years had been much too busy with sports and jobs and friends, were now trapped at home with us, so bored and deprived of social interaction that they actually participated in dinner table conversation, and yes, even livestock care. Shuttered hardware stores gave my handy husband the opportunity to use up the supply of staples and hinges he had hoarded to mend screen doors and pasture gates. Disrupted supply chains meant digging into the backs of freezers, counting packages of venison and preserved veggies, and planning meals around what we had.
Preston County, WVWVNews

Preston County Farm Crawl entering its third year

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Farm Crawl is returning for a third year on July 10-11 due to the success of its first two years. Elizabeth Riffle, farm crawl organizer and owner of Riffle Farms, said the success of the farm crawl is one of the reasons they are having it for a third year.
Mifflinburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

"Celebration at the Farm"

MIFFLINBURG — A "Celebration at the Farm" will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 17 at The Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm, 1175 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg. The living-history event will feature outstanding free family entertainment including Beverley Conrad presenting her expertise on fiddle along with folk stories and tales. The Coburn Brass Band will perform civil war era tunes anmd local historian Eli Reiff will bring to life the true story of the Penns Creek Massacre of 1755.
AgricultureAG Week

July WASDE optimistic for wheat but less so for corn and soybeans

The July World Agriculture Outlook Supply and Demand Estimates were bullish for wheat but neutral for soybeans and slightly bearish for corn. In the report released July 12, the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered the 2021-22 U.S. wheat crop 152 million bushels to 1.746 billion bushels. The all wheat yield was pegged at 45.8 bushels per acre, down 4.9 bushels from last month. Production was lowered for other spring wheat to 345 million bushels, with the hard red spring wheat at 305 million bushels due to the severe drought conditions in the Northern Plains. This was partially offset by a 34 million bushel increase in the hard red winter wheat crop to 805 million bushels.
Agricultureagrinews-pubs.com

Market turns focus to weather after USDA reports

MINNEAPOLIS — The corn and soybean planted acreage estimates sparked rallies in the commodity markets when the numbers were released June 30 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The survey-based planted acreage report along with the quarterly grain stocks estimates released at the same time both provided bull fodder for...
AgricultureCapital Journal

Soil health, drought management workshop coming

Producers are invited to attend a soil health and drought management workshop on July 27 in Mitchell at the Highland Conference Center — 2000 Highland Way — from 9-11:30 a.m. All are welcome. Registration is not requested and it’s free to attend. The event is co-hosted by South Dakota State...
AgricultureAgriculture Online

USDA’s crop ratings show corn behind silking average

U.S. corn and soybean crop conditions change little. Overall, both crops maintain progress at or above five-year averages, according to the USDA Crop Progress Report. As of Sunday, the U.S. had 26% of its corn crop in the silk stage vs. 30% five-year average. The USDA says that 3% of...
Manhattan, KSk-state.edu

Rahmani awarded USDA grant to improve estimation of evapotranspiration

MANHATTAN — Vahid Rahmani, assistant professor in the Carl and Melinda Helwig Department of Biological and Agricultural Engineering at Kansas State University, has received a U.S. Department of Agriculture — Research Education and Economics grant to improve evapotranspiration and soil moisture information across the U.S. Rahmani is the K-State lead...
Food Safetyfoodsafetynews.com

Center for Produce Safety webinar focuses on pathogen detection

In a recent presentation, Martin Wiedmann of Cornell University discussed the positives and negatives of whole-genome sequencing (WGS) data sharing, saying that easy access to such data can sometimes lead companies and individuals to the wrong conclusions about the source of a foodborne outbreak. Weidmann’s presentation was part of the...
Agricultureaustincountynewsonline.com

Manure Testing Results Are ‘No Bull’ To Cattle Ranchers

While most people shy away from a cow patty, the mounds of manure contain a plethora of valuable information for cattle ranchers. Testing manure and deciphering the results of the tests is the job of the Texas A&M AgriLife Grazingland Animal Nutrition Lab, GAN Lab. The GAN Lab provides manure...
Missouri Statemissouribusinessalert.com

Climate change triggers rare crop diseases in Missouri

New crop diseases pervading Missouri have been linked to climate change, and they’re directly impacting crop production. Climate change has already made Missouri a little more hot and humid, but has also caused some diseases for crops like corn and soybeans to become more prevalent. If these diseases are not treated properly, farmers could see a significant loss in crop yields. However, there are ways Missourians can both fight off these crop diseases and combat climate change.

