Johnson joins SSU MBB program

Finding a player who has excelled like Khalil Johnson has, both academically and athletically, is a must-have. The 6-9 wing player, who currently sits as the all-time leading scorer at Cleveland High School in Alabama and earned all-state honors while at Cleveland, will join Shawnee State’s program as the fifth member of SSU’s incoming recruiting class. Johnson will have two seasons of eligibility left when his clock starts with the Bears in 2021-22.