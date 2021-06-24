Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Dr Ivo Abraham: Biosimilar Pegfilgrastims vs Neulasta Onpro Utilization

By Forms
ajmc.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIvo Abraham, PhD, RN, a professor with the University of Arizona Health Sciences in the Department of Pharmacy Practice, talks about the role that the pandemic has played in the struggle between biosimilar pegfilgrastims and the on-body injector version of the reference product. Ivo Abraham, PhD, RN, is a professor...

www.ajmc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Neulasta Onpro#Rn#G Csf#Amgen#Nccn#Asco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cancer
Related
Industryajmc.com

Dr Gary Lyman Compares Biosimilar Uptake in Oncology vs Other Therapeutic Areas

Gary Lyman, MD, MPH, an oncologist and hematologist, discusses how biosimilars have fared in the oncology space compared to other therapeutic areas. Gary Lyman, MD, MPH, is an oncologist, hematologist, and public health researcher who has long been an advocate for biosimilars. He has also developed guidelines in support of using these biosimilars in the oncology space.
Cancercancernetwork.com

Oncology Peer Review On-The-Go: BPCIA, 4-Letter Suffix Rule, & the Challenges of Prescribing Biosimilars

CancerNetwork®’s podcast hosted 2 experts to discuss the current state of biosimilar prescriptions and the need for change to improve the system overall. In this episode of Oncology Peer Review On-The-Go, CancerNetwork® spoke with 2 experts on the topic of biosimilars, Howard Hochster, MD, FACP, associate director for Clinical Research at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey as well as co-editor in chief of the journal ONCOLOGY®, and Distinguished Professor of Medicine at the Rutgers School of Medicine, and Michael Kane, RPh, BCOP, executive director of Oncology Pharmacy Services for RWJBarnabas Health and director of Pharmacy Services and the Research Pharmacy at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey.
Diseases & Treatmentsonclive.com

Dr. Graham on Utilizing Biomarkers to Guide Treatment in Intrahepatic Cholangiocarcinoma

Rondell Graham, MBBS, discusses utilizing biomarkers to guide treatment for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. Rondell Graham, MBBS, an associate professor of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at Mayo Clinic, discusses utilizing biomarkers to guide treatment for patients with intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. Currently, tests are utilized to determine which patients may respond to...
Cancerajmc.com

Oncology Value Coalition: Bringing Precision Medicine Solutions to the Cancer Journey, Part 5

In part 5 of the Oncology Value Coalition webinar, experts from City of Hope and Highmark discussed why AccessHope offers an option to payers and oncologists. While genomic testing has changed the face of cancer care and ensure more informed decision making, designing precision medicine solutions cannot happen if patients lack access to testing, or if tests results are used incorrectly.
pharmacytimes.com

Therapy Initiation and Treatment Goals in CLL

Experts discuss triggers for initiating therapy in a patient with CLL, in addition to the goals of therapy. Kirollos S. Hanna, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP: There is one thing I wanted to ask you and get your opinion on. Now, with all of these novel therapies and these oral BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase] inhibitors, most of our patients can be treated. Again, CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia] is a chronic disease. They can be taking oral chemotherapy, 1 tablet once a day, for example, such as ibrutinib, just at home. Are there specific triggers that lead you to initiate therapy? One thing for example for me, is I remember when I was getting out of residency and studying all of these disease states, many patients with CLL or SLL [small lymphocytic lymphoma] fell into the watch-and-wait period, which is what we called it. Their lymphocyte count is slightly high. They don’t have any major cytopenias or infections or significant complications. When you are looking at initiating therapy, are there specific things you look for, what we call triggers in starting therapy?
Industryajmc.com

Analyzing Vaccine Engagement Strategies for Employers

A look into vaccine engagement strategies among employers, and how education, incentives, and personalized experiences from employees can play a role in promoting adherence and safety. Effective vaccine engagement strategies for employers warrant science-based education tools for the workforce, along with incentives and personalized experiences from employees to promote adherence...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Updates

The stimulus checks that were distributed to the citizens of the United States of America in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, were responsible for providing exactly the kind of financial support to the people that were actually needed. As of now, the condition of the coronavirus in the country is getting much better with time. The lives of ordinary citizens have witnessed a drastic change in the post-covid world. And as the economic recovery of the country gains momentum, the effects that it has on different people are different. The differences have been in terms of finances and unemployment. And the need for stimulus checks is lessened as well.
Health Serviceshealio.com

Q&A: Addressing the unmet need for equitable health care access

The Association of Black Gastroenterologists and Hepatologists is committed to eliminating health disparities, increasing Black professional representation and advocating for positive change in digestive health equity. “Black communities in the U.S. have been plagued by unmitigated health disparities in several areas, including cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and neoplastic diseases. Colorectal cancer is...
Scienceajmc.com

Peptides May Provide Key to Identifying Biomarkers for Healing, Infection

Examination of surgical wound fluids revealed several peptides and proteins that could be useful in identifying biomarkers for wound healing and infection, potentially allowing providers to better diagnose and treat infections. Peptides found in wound fluids were found to be useful in analyzing peptide pattern differences in surgical patients, suggesting...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Pothuri on Treatment Considerations for PARP Inhibitors in Ovarian Cancer

Bhavana Pothuri, MD, discusses treatment considerations for PARP inhibitors in patients with ovarian cancer. Bhavana Pothuri, MD, a professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at NYU School of Medicine, and director of gynecologic oncology clinical trials at NYU Langone Health’s Perlmutter Cancer Center, discusses treatment considerations for PARP inhibitors in patients with ovarian cancer.
Houston, TXABC13 Houston

Pivotal new cancer research tower tops off in the Medical Center

HOUSTON, Texas -- A new structure aimed at greatly expanding medical services and outpatient care to residents of Greater Houston recently topped off. At an official ceremony attended by VIPs and industry names, Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center toasted the completion of the concrete structure pivotal in the construction of the O'Quinn Medical Tower at the McNair Campus.
Mental Healthdocwirenews.com

Evaluation of disparities in impact of mental health intensive case management on 6-month symptoms, functioning, and quality of life between black and white veterans diagnosed with schizophrenia

Schizophr Res. 2021 Jul 8:S0920-9964(21)00255-3. doi: 10.1016/j.schres.2021.07.002. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Substantial health disparities have been reported between Black and White Americans diagnosed with schizophrenia. The nature and extent of these disparities among individuals receiving services in an equal-access health care system remains understudied. PURPOSE AND AIMS: The purpose...
Health Serviceshealthleadersmedia.com

A Streamlined Care Continuum Elevates Quality for Moms and Babies

Care teams for expectant mothers and babies are often made up of clinicians across multiple specialties and different locations. This means patients with complex cases may have to travel or be transferred to numerous sites in order to receive the care they need. — These moments, often at the most critical stages of pregnancy, create disruptions in care continuity and increase patient safety risks.
sciencecodex.com

Addressing social needs may help mitigate distress and improve the health of women with cancer

A new study published by Wiley early online in CANCER, a peer-reviewed journal of the American Cancer Society, has identified unmet social needs in women with gynecologic cancer that could be addressed to improve care for patients and lessen disparities. For example, identifying patients who reported needing help with reading hospital materials resulted in the use of a cancer care navigator who provided patient education and support, facilitating physician-patient communication and adherence to care recommendations.
Diseases & TreatmentsNature.com

Publisher Correction: Sarcopenia is associated with poor prognosis after chemoradiotherapy in patients with stage III non-small-cell lung cancer: a retrospective analysis

The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 3, where some values in Number of deaths were incorrectly given. The original Table 3 and accompanying legend appear below. The original Article has been corrected. Department of Proton Beam Therapy, Okayama University Graduate School of Medicine, Dentistry and Pharmaceutical...

Comments / 0

Community Policy