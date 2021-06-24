Dr Ivo Abraham: Biosimilar Pegfilgrastims vs Neulasta Onpro Utilization

Experts discuss triggers for initiating therapy in a patient with CLL, in addition to the goals of therapy. Kirollos S. Hanna, PharmD, BCPS, BCOP: There is one thing I wanted to ask you and get your opinion on. Now, with all of these novel therapies and these oral BTK [Bruton tyrosine kinase] inhibitors, most of our patients can be treated. Again, CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia] is a chronic disease. They can be taking oral chemotherapy, 1 tablet once a day, for example, such as ibrutinib, just at home. Are there specific triggers that lead you to initiate therapy? One thing for example for me, is I remember when I was getting out of residency and studying all of these disease states, many patients with CLL or SLL [small lymphocytic lymphoma] fell into the watch-and-wait period, which is what we called it. Their lymphocyte count is slightly high. They don’t have any major cytopenias or infections or significant complications. When you are looking at initiating therapy, are there specific things you look for, what we call triggers in starting therapy?