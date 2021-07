Penn National Gaming Inc. announced Thursday that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of the operations of Hollywood Casino Perryville in Maryland. In December, the Wyomissing-based company entered into a definitive agreement with Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. to acquire the operations of the casino for $31.1 million. Penn National entered into a lease with Wyomissing-based GLPI for the real estate assets associated with the facility, with annual rent of approximately $7.77 million. Penn National’s acquisition received final approval from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission on May 27.