We just celebrated Father’s Day this past Sunday and I would like to share with you my sermon for that special day. I Called it “A man after God’s own heart.” We know, of course, that the man being referred to was David. Two times in Scripture he is described in this fashion. Shouldn’t this also describe how we are to live our life? I can’t think of a better motto to be placed on my headstone than this…Here lies a man after God’s own heart. I can not think of a greater compliment, can you? What kind of man was David? Let’s look at a few things.