Small Towns Along Colorado’s Front Range Plan For More Growth — And Less Water

Cover picture for the articleOn the cottonwood-lined main street of Severance, Colorado, birdsong fills the air on a sunny May morning. It’s soon drowned, though, out by the roar of a backhoe. The former farm town is replacing crumbling old water lines that serve a rapidly growing population. Severance, located about an hour northeast of Denver, has seen its population double in the last five years, as home buyers thwarted by soaring prices in larger Front Range cities look for more affordable options.

