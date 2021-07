The Livingston County Health Department is encouraging people to take steps to prevent tick and mosquito bites when enjoying the outdoors this summer. Ticks emerge when the weather starts to get warmer in the spring and are present all summer through early fall. Deputy Health Officer and Director of Environmental Health Matt Bolang says there are two primary types of ticks – dog ticks which are more commonly seen and then deer ticks, which are called black-legged ticks and are the ones that could carry Lyme Disease. He says they worry more about the health impacts from the latter type, which are present in Livingston County.