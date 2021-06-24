Annual Lexpo showcases nearly 100 businesses at River Bluff High School

River Bluff High School was busy Thursday as the Lexington Business Expo brought nearly 100 business vendors and an estimated 300 to 500 public attendees in participation. “Fantastic turn-out so far, we have seen a lot of public entities, a lot of other business community members who aren’t showcasing today but they still come out to network and support each other, and we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Adam Deloach, director of membership for the Lexington Chamber about the ongoing expo.