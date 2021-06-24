Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lexington, SC

Annual Lexpo showcases nearly 100 businesses at River Bluff High School

By Stephen Pastis
coladaily.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRiver Bluff High School was busy Thursday as the Lexington Business Expo brought nearly 100 business vendors and an estimated 300 to 500 public attendees in participation. “Fantastic turn-out so far, we have seen a lot of public entities, a lot of other business community members who aren’t showcasing today but they still come out to network and support each other, and we couldn’t be more pleased,” said Adam Deloach, director of membership for the Lexington Chamber about the ongoing expo.

www.coladaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, SC
Business
City
Lexington, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Bluff High School#Bluff#Restaurants#Veritas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot

The leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday pushed back on calls from Pfizer for a third dose of vaccine, saying that instead the priority needs to be on vaccinating vulnerable people across the world who have not received any doses so far. The comments from WHO Director-General...

Comments / 0

Community Policy