Aurora Theatre packs July with live entertainment and excitement! Add “Man in Black” to your Red, White and Blue holiday weekend as Aurora Welcomes Series hosts CASH/CARTER: A Concert Tribute! Get a double dose of terrific touring comedians as Aurora Comedy Nights hosts Mike Albanese for a weekend on the Aurora Mainstage. The July headliner for Brew Ha-Ha in the Biergarten at Ironshield Brewing is the inimitable Caleb Synan. With construction on the Lawrenceville Arts Center wrapping up in the fall, the first phase will be on display during outdoor performances at the Courtyard starting in July. Christmas Canteen in July provides an early dose of the holiday spirit and Disney’s Moana JR. highlights students attending Camp Aurora.