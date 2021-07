“Gonna take a sentimental journey, gonna set my heart at ease. Gonna make a sentimental journey, to renew old memories.” That song, featuring Doris Day with Les Brown’s band, was a huge hit when I was a kid growing up on our family farm in Jay. Several weeks ago, Sue and I took one of those journeys “to renew old memories.” We drove up to Jay and spent some time walking the land, where I was born and raised. I hadn’t visited the old home place since my mother died 11 years ago. It’s been vacant since my older brother Walt grew too frail to keep the property up and went to live with his children.