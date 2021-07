A Louisiana man bored in traffic jumped fully clothed into the alligator-infested Atchafalaya River from an interstate bridge on Friday and now says he’s lucky to be alive. “I started going under and almost drowned a few times. I really and truly thought it was the end of my time,” Jimmy Ivan Jennings, 26, told the Daily News in a phone interview Monday. “I asked God for forgiveness. I forgave everyone in my life. It was hectic.”