The Milwaukee Bucks won their first game of the 2021 NBA Finals at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. They won the game 120-100 and now trail in the series 2 games to 1. The Bucks took care of their first game at home as they were expected to. At this point in order to win this series the Bucks will have to win at least one game in Phoenix. For now they are worried about what’s in front of them. After winning game 3 they are now focused ahead to game 3 on Wednesday night at home in Milwaukee. Suns guard, Devin Booker spoke on the Milwaukee Bucks and the fact that he and his Suns teammates knew they were in for a different Bucks team in Milwaukee.