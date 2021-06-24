Beach Hazards Statement issued for Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 14:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-25 00:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks. Target Area: Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Higher than normal tides will create the potential for minor tidal overflow and beach erosion. Elevated surf of 2 to 5 feet and dangerous rip currents will also impact south- facing beaches. * WHERE...Beaches of Ventura County and Los Angeles County. * WHEN...Until midnight PDT tonight. * IMPACTS...There will be some pooling of sea water around high tide at beach and harbor areas that is uncommon with normal tidal ranges as well as enhanced beach erosion and strong rip currents. There will be no significant damage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tide between 7.0 and 7.5 feet (Mean Low Level Water) will occur 730 PM to 1130 PM this evening.