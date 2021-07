A few days after freshman tackle Joshua Sales stepped onto Indiana’s campus earlier this year, he received an invitation to hang out with one of his new teammates. Fellow tackle Matthew Bedford was eager to host Sales and get to know him. After all, they’d be spending quite a bit of time together over the coming months and years studying blocking assignments in the IU O-line room and working out together in the bowels of the North End Zone complex. But when they got together at Bedford’s place, the two Hoosiers didn’t merely pass the time with idle chit-chat. They talked ball and watched film — anything to get the newcomer Sales up to speed with his new team. Consider it the LEO mantra in action.