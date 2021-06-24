The Making Of The Runway

When it comes to tag team wrestling, it’s an aspect of the industry that over the past two decades, and even at other times at various points in the history of the sport, somehow became overlooked. Ironically, historians of the grappling arts can tell you about a golden era of the territory days, a time when the country was divided into regions of different organizations, when tag matches were the main event draw for fans that flocked to the box office. In fact, the argument could be made that an action-packed tag bout might be the most thrilling narrative in the genre. One of the more endearing qualities of the duos division is the chemistry between the pairs of athletes, when two competitors fit so well together that the whole is greater than the sum of the parts.