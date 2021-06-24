Cancel
Holmes County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Holmes, Jackson, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Localized flooding is possible. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Holmes; Jackson; Washington SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN DALE...SOUTHEASTERN COFFEE...GENEVA...HOUSTON...NORTHERN JACKSON...NORTHEASTERN HOLMES NORTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...WESTERN MILLER...SEMINOLE AND EARLY COUNTIES UNTIL 615 PM EDT/515 PM CDT/ At 518 PM EDT/418 PM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Ozark to Webb to near Arlington. Movement was south at 15 mph. Wind gusts of around 40 mph will be possible with these storms, in addition to torrential rainfall and frequent cloud to ground lightning. Locations impacted include Daleville, Colquitt, Cottonwood, Blakely, Geneva, Graceville, Dothan, Donalsonville, Fort Rucker, Ozark, Hartford, Taylor, Midland City, Ashford, Level Plains, Slocomb, Samson, Cowarts, Newton and Webb.

alerts.weather.gov
