It was Monday, so everyone was off. The Florida Complex League Yankees East started out their season with a 4-0 victory over the Tigers East. As I'm sure you know, this was the long-awaited debut of über-prospect Jasson Dominguez. He didn't get a hit, so he's obviously a bust. Anyway, these games are a bit different – there's no pitch-tracking data, so we don't know pitches thrown, pitches seen per at-bat, etc. Also, final programming note: this team was the affiliate known as the Gulf Coast League Yankees prior to 2021.