SCSO: Two arrested in connection with shooting investigation, still looking for murder suspect

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says two individuals have been arrested in the course of their investigation into the shooting death of 20-year-old Kalieah Green in the 4200 block of Hickory Road last month. On Wednesday, authorities say they placed 20-year-old Kavonta Tylik Choice and 19-year-old Randy Boston III into custody. Officials say Choice was charged with accessory to murder after the fact and Boston faces murder and attempted murder charges.