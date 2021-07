After years of not being able to stream Freaks And Geeks anywhere, fans have been repaid for our patience. First, the show arrived to Hulu earlier this year with its soundtrack intact. Then, it became available on Paramount+ too. And now, there’s some great news for anyone who doesn’t have a subscription for either: Freaks And Geeks is now available for digital download on Amazon, Apple TV, and Google. This news was confirmed by Samm Levine on social media; he played Neal Schweiber in the series.