After a long winter, spring and early summer on the road, the 247Sports team of basketball analysts have updated the top 150 for the class of 2022. Nearly 20 players from the class of 2022 joined the rankings party this time around and 10 of them entered as at least four-star prospects. Leading the way is big man Ernest Udeh Jr. who makes his debut in the rankings as a five-star prospect who has quickly established himself as a big time player thanks to a series of productive performances on the national stage.