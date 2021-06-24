Brew Talks: Analyzing the Beer Category’s Hop Vax Summer Trends ft. Dogfish Head, Korger, NielsenIQ, Brewers Association

Maine brewers are finally admitting what consumers have known now for years: hard seltzer is no mere fad. In 2016, craft beer brewers were understandably skeptical about hard seltzer’s potential. Most are too young to remember Coors’ unpalatable “clear beer,” Zima, in the 1990s, let alone the rise and ignominious fall of wine coolers in the ’80s, but they have coexisted with other competing alcoholic beverages. Cider has enjoyed steady growth, and flavored malt beverages like Twisted Tea and Mike’s Hard Lemonade have their loyal drinkers, but neither claimed too much of beer’s market share. Spiked Seltzer hit the market in 2013, but didn’t take over much space in the beer aisles of grocery stores. So why worry?