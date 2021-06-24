Cancel
Brew Talks: Analyzing the Beer Category’s Hop Vax Summer Trends ft. Dogfish Head, Korger, NielsenIQ, Brewers Association

By Brewbound.com Staff
Brewbound.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrew Talks returns on Thursday, July 15, for another virtual meetup to examine just how hot the all-important summer season has been for the beer category. Following the July 4 holiday weekend, the Brew Talks panel will discuss summer selling season trends, examine the growth of beyond beer offerings such as hard seltzers and ready-to-drink canned cocktails, zero in on the style trends that are working, and peer ahead to fall resets.

