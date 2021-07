Rabbit Mountain, part of Boulder County Open Space, is a hidden oasis less than half an hour from the city. This 3 mile round-trip hike heads through gentle switchbacks, with views of 5,851-foot Rabbit Mountain and the Little Thompson River. The mellow trail winds through stands of junipers and ponderosa pines between open, grassy meadows, which in spring and summer fill with colorful wildflowers. Mule deer and coyotes are often spotted along the route; near dawn and dusk bears and mountain lions can occasionally also be seen. A more likely hazard, though, is rattlesnakes, which are common along the trail (locally known as Rattlesnake Mountain), so watch your steps carefully. On sunny days be prepared for heat, since there is no shade along the trail.