Liberal, KS

Liberal Night out Friday at Light Park

kscbnews.net
 18 days ago

The Liberal Police Department in conjunction with the Liberal Recreation Department will once again host Liberal Night Out. The event is free and will take place June 25tht at Light Park . There will be activities throughout the day including, free admission at the Adventure Bay Family WaterPark from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM! Free hot dogs, games, archery tag bounce houses, booths beginning at 6:00pm , and a free outdoor movie at dark. KSCB and The Legend will be bringing the National Beef Cornhole Tour to the event. Registration will start at 6:00pm with the Tournament starting at 6:30pm. You can also register to win a 2021 Honda Accord with Touring Package from Ghumm’s Auto of Hugoton and $1500 worth of Canyon Patio Furniture courtesy of Flatlanders Farm and Home.

