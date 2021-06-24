Cancel
Soderbergh, Cheadle return to Detroit in 'No Sudden Move'

By JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer
Derrick
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — During the pandemic, Steven Soderbergh has shot two feature films, released a pair of movies, written a sequel to his first film (1989's “Sex, Lies and Videotape”), re-edited some of his older movies (mostly for fun) and co-produced the Academy Awards. It's an amount of accomplishment...

