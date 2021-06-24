For nearly a month, there have been zero Massachusetts communities at ‘high risk’ for COVID as active infections fall to 1,636
The number of active COVID-19 infections in Massachusetts continued to decrease on Thursday, now down to 1,636 from the 1,721 reported the day before. For the fourth consecutive week, there were no Massachusetts communities at high risk for spreading COVID, according to the latest community-level data released on Thursday. For the third straight week, there were no cities or towns in the yellow either.www.masslive.com