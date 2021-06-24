Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

14 whooping cranes hatched in Louisiana this year; 4 survive

Posted by 
WWL
WWL
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In this photo provided by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries a family of whooping cranes, including two juveniles, walk in a crawfish pond in Avoyelles Parish Bunkie, La., on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. The mother, one of Louisiana’s oldest whooping cranes hatched her first chicks this year, and 24 mating pairs nearly doubled the previous state record for the world's rarest cranes. But state biologists say that while 14 hatchlings pecked their way out of eggs this year in Louisiana, only four, including these two, are still alive. (Gabe Giffin/Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries via AP)

www.wwltv.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cranes#Juveniles#Crawfish#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
WWL

Former Louisiana Governor Edwin Edwards had died

Edwin Edwards, the colorful and controversial four-term former governor of Louisiana whose federal conviction and 10-year prison sentence earned him a national reputation for corruption had died Monday. He was 93 years old. On July 5, Edwards and his wife Trina announced that he had entered hospice care, though no...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WWL

Slain Louisiana officer remembered as 'beloved in the community'

DOYLINE, La. — A slain police officer is being remembered as a beloved member of his village in northwestern Louisiana. William Earl Collins Jr. was fatally shot Friday while responding to a disturbance call at a home in Doyline, Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker said. KSLA reported that community members remembered Collins, who was known as Billy, as kind and said the fatal shooting was a tragedy for the area.
Butte La Rose, LAPosted by
WWL

Viral video shows man jump from I-10 bridge during gridlocked traffic

BUTTE LA ROSE, La. — A man who jumped into the Atchafalaya River from the Interstate 10 Basin bridge Friday swam for three hours before being rescued and later arrested. WBRZ-TV in Baton Rouge reports that the video of the stunt went viral on social media. Khory Vaughan told the television station that he was stuck in traffic with Jimmy Jennings when Jennings decided to run from one side of the bridge to another and jump into the water below.
Harvey, LAPosted by
WWL

Harvey teen wins National Spelling Bee

NEW ORLEANS — A 14-year-old Harvey girl is the Scripps National Spelling Bee champion. Zaila Avant-garde, a local basketball dribbling prodigy who has received national recognition, is now being recognized for her other talents as well. Avant-garde correctly spelled the word “murraya" for the win. Murraya is "a genus of...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
WWL

Photojournalist Brian Lukas on storied career: 'I've been to a battlefield'

NEW ORLEANS — In one of his last interviews, Stephen Ambrose remarked, “How can you write about the history of a battle unless you’ve seen the battlefield?”. Professor Ambrose was my history professor at the University of New Orleans and a driving force behind the WWII Museum. For decades, I documented history on a daily basis. I would add further reflection on Dr. Ambrose’s comments: How can you write about the history of a battle unless you walked in it, touched it, smelled it, and sometimes, even tasted it? I have been to a battlefield.
Florida StatePosted by
WWL

Louisiana man drowns in Gulf near Florida beach

DESTIN, Fla. — A Louisiana man drowned in the Gulf of Mexico off a Florida beach Tuesday, the county's sheriff's department said. The man was identified Wednesday as a 47-year-old from St. Martinsville, near Lafayette. Family members who were with him on the beach say he dove under the water...
Louisiana StatePosted by
WWL

Louisiana Black Caucus calls for federal probe of State Police

BATON ROUGE, La. — In 2019, Ronald Greene was beaten by Louisiana State Police as he apologized for leading troopers on a high-speed chase, but what happened that night was unclear until this year. State police initially told Greene’s family he died in the crash after the pursuit. Now, Louisiana’s...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
WWL

Edwin Edwards puts himself in hospice care: report

NEW ORLEANS — Former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards placed himself in hospice care Monday night, according to a report from our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate. According to the report, Edwards, 93, is in hospice care at his Gonzales home after a trip to the hospital on...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
WWL

In December 'They said they would be out here for a week - it's now July'

NEW ORLEANS — There are hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of road and infrastructure projects taking place in New Orleans, and there are countless complaints and frustrations to go along with them. Many residents are asking why they’re not seeing progress in their neighborhoods. Just over a week ago, we saw how road construction can affect emergencies. In Ring surveillance video shared to WWL-TV, first responders were recently seen carrying a woman to the ambulance because they couldn’t access the street in front of her home in Central City. Edna Posey is the woman in the video.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
WWL

Juvenile releases pro-vaccine anthem 'Vax That Thang up'

NEW ORLEANS — Legendary New Orleans rapper Juvenile turned the Cash Money classic "Back That Thang Up" into "Vax That Thang Up" as part of a new campaign by the dating app BLK to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The new pro-vaccine anthem features Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and No Limit's Mia X. It's the first time Cash Money and No Limit have officially collaborated on a project, according to BLK.

Comments / 0

Community Policy