Now California Says Porsche Can Sell Manual Trans Model
An obsolete test required in California for regulatory approval is being blamed for the news Porsche wouldn’t sell the manual-transmission equipped 911 GT3 Touring package in the Golden State. You would still be able to buy one with an automatic, but not the stick. An “existing test procedure” was no longer valid, but California had no new test procedure to replace it. With no time left before approvals were needed Porsche had to cancel the availability of the GT3s with a manual.www.motorbiscuit.com