Letter: Tacoma Camping

I read an article online recently about how downtown Tacoma has become the desired place to live, for Millennials, in the South Sound. Compared to when I was a kid, when Tacoma was boarded up and empty, it has made a huge and very positive turnaround. Tacoma seemed to begin its turnaround when the train station became the Federal Courthouse and then closely followed by the addition of UW Tacoma branch. The area around UW Tacoma really does have a good feel and working downtown I have watched new buildings go up with more under construction today. There is no doubt that the progress continues.