Last 2 FSU fraternity brothers sentenced in 2017 hazing death

The last two Florida State fraternity members accused in the hazing in the death of Pi Kappa Phi pledge Andrew Coffey were sentenced Thursday.

Anthony Petagine and Luke Kluttz were both sentenced to 60 days in jail, community service and ordered to make a video giving a truthful account of what happened the night Coffey died and accept guilt.

The sentencing includes provisions stating Petagine's and Kluttz's lawyers have no involvement or say in the preparation of the video.

Kluttz and Petagine were two of nine fraternity members who were arrested and charged with the hazing death of Andrew Coffey in November 2017. Five of the nine charged accepted the state's plea deal, originally.

Coffey was found dead on a couch the morning after a “Big Brother” party. The autopsy later revealed he died of alcohol poisoning with a blood-alcohol level more than five times the legal limit.

In 2019, Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law tougher measures against hazing , sparked in part by Coffey’s death in 2017. That law makes fraternity and sorority leaders who plan a hazing event but do not personally attend the event, criminally liable when someone is seriously hurt or killed.