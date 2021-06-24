Cancel
NBA

McMillan on Trae Young shimmy: 'He can back it up'

By Beau Morgan, Dukes Bell
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 18 days ago

Atlanta Hawks Head Coach Nate McMillan joined Dukes & Bell to talk about the team’s game one win against the Bucks and how did Coach feel about his star guard’s shimmy before making a three pointer in game one.

