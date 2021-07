The COVID-19 pandemic may be dwindling down, but its effects are still wreaking havoc on the new and used vehicle markets. The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage and other supply chain issues have forced automakers to slash production, which has led to some pretty empty dealer lots. At the same time, sales are up, and consumers are buying vehicles at full MSRP and sometimes even over MSRP. Thus, it should come as no surprise that automakers are cutting incentives, which are now at a 10-year low, according to new data from Cox Automotive.