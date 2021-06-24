Cancel
Edinburg, TX

Sex Offender and Gang Member Arrested at Border

By TBB Staff
texasborderbusiness.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrest a gang member and a sex offender. Early Tuesday Morning, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents working in Mission, Texas, apprehended six adult migrants after they illegally entered the United States. Among the group was a 22 year old male from El Salvador who is a confirmed member of the Mara Salvatrucha gang. The Salvadoran national’s criminal history included assault charges out of Washington, D.C. The criminal migrant has multiple removals from the United States.

