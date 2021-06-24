Cancel
Religion

My own personal Jesus: Can he be trusted?

By Jonathan Merritt 
Washington Post
 18 days ago

(RNS) — My earliest memory of Jesus is as a Sunday school flannelgraph cut-out. I can’t tell you how old I was at the time, but I recall Jesus resembled the version described by former Fox News host Megyn Kelly as “a white man … as is Santa,” except he wore a pale blue robe with a burgundy sash.

Religionarcamax.com

The God Squad: Psalm 117

Our summer vacation reading list is a study guide for the shortest psalms in the Bible. I offer this eventual book as a help for my friends at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. We have already studied Psalm 23, 131, and 133. Today we take up Psalm 117.
ReligionWashington Post

I’m a gay, Christian pediatrician and have no doubt: Jesus would reject anti-trans laws

Terrance Weeden is a pediatrician who provides medical care to adolescents and young adults of all gender identities, gender expressions and sexual orientations in Chicago. “What would Jesus do?” This slogan has been used by Christians for decades, serving as a reminder to act in the way Jesus did (and would today) by showing love, mercy, compassion and kindness. When I was a child, this phrase was meaningful to me as I struggled to reconcile my Christianity with my sexuality. I tried to “pray the gay away” while taking comfort in the knowledge that Jesus would love me as I was.
Religionnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Faith in God

I wish I could figure out how God works, don’t you? That would make things so much simpler. Many of us wish we knew exactly what steps we need to take — what to do, or not do, that would yield the results we want. The truth is if we could answer that question, we would put to rest the entire spiritual enterprise since the dawn of humankind.
ReligionPosted by
@LockerRoom

Struggling to Understand the New Woke Religion?

James M. Patterson, associate professor of politics at Ave Maria University, has offered up the best explainer on “wokeness” as a new religion. Patterson’s piece appears in the Summer 2021 issue of National Affairs. It’s a must-read and particularly so if you struggling to understand woke logic, which he argues is a religious movement wrapped in hierarchies, ritual cleansing, and state and corporate power.
Religioninspiringtips.com

10 Obvious Signs God Wants You to be Single

Many Christians wonder how to know if God’s will for them is to get married or just enjoy singlehood. Or they are confused whether which one can glorify God more. God values marriage (Ephesians 5:22-23), and He has intended most people to marry to build a family and populate the earth. Thus, godly marriage is glorifying to Him.
Religioneagleobserver.com

RELIGION: What does Jesus mean when He says, 'Judge Not'?

"Judge not, that ye be not judged. For with what judgment ye judge, ye shall be judged: and with what measure ye mete, it shall be measured to you again. And why beholdest thou the mote that is in thy brother's eye, but considerest not the beam that is in thine own eye? Or how wilt thou say to thy brother, Let me pull out the mote out of thine eye; and, behold, a beam is in thine own eye? Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother's eye." Matthew 7:1-5.
Religioncrowrivermedia.com

SERMONETTE: A blurry reflection

He put a double-barreled 12-gauge shotgun under his chin and pulled the trigger. He survived, but, as you can imagine, a lot of damage was done. They were not sure if he would ever see again. Nevertheless, weeks later in the hospital his vision returned. There were no mirrors in his room — they had purposely been removed. When he finally got a blurry reflection of himself in a metal bedpan, he immediately tried jumping out of an upper-story window, but the window was sealed.
ReligionDesiring God

Why Would God Create a Baby to Live for Two Minutes?

Why would God design a baby to live for just two minutes? That’s not a hypothetical question, even for some of you listening right now. And it was certainly no hypothetical question when it was asked in a 1994 article published in Christianity Today, written by a grieving dad named Marshall Shelley. Marshall had lost two children to genetic defects. He and his wife, Susan, lost a daughter just shy of her second birthday, and they lost a son, who lived for just two minutes. Their children passed within three months of one another.
ReligionWeatherford Democrat

TISCIONE: God's purpose for his church

There are some fundamental truths that Christians generally affirm. Truths like salvation is by God’s grace, there is a God who created everything out of nothing, Jesus Christ is the only Son of God not made but eternally proceeding from the Father and trusting in Jesus is the certain hope for all believers. Most Christians know that God has given them the desire to worship and praise him.
ReligionDaily Advance

Jesus can satisfy our hunger — we just have to want him to

Editor’s note: This is a condensed version of a recent sermon by the Rev. Brad Giffin, pastor at Towne South Church of Christ. A Rabbi was teaching a classroom full of young Jewish boys, and he noted the Jewish people had just observed their 5,759th year as a people. Now contrast that with the Chinese people who have only observed their 4,692 yeart as a people, he said. What does that mean to you as a Jew? he asked.
Religionchurchofjesuschrist.org

Gospel for Kids App Lets Children Take Gospel Learning into Their Own Hands

Now more than ever, Latter-day Saint children have access to a multitude of resources The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has created specifically for them. Among these is the Gospel for Kids app. Gospel for Kids, which consolidates three previous gospel-focused apps for kids, has four main sections:...
ReligionAthens Daily Review

Religion: Blessed

When I was young, I didn’t use the word, “blessed.” I thought it seemed shallow and artificially religious, something you say to sound religious when you didn’t know what else to say. I wasn’t even sure what it meant. But, as I have grown older, I have changed my mind.
ReligionLa Crosse Tribune

Richard Bray: Fr. Altman grew parish, inspired Catholics worldwide

Fr. Altman spoke truth with clarity and charity. Let's review the fruits of his ministry which Bishop Callahan did not publicly share:. 1) His parish added 50 new families during COVID while other parishes lost parishioners. His small parish increase was remarkable!. 2) He increased fundraising at his parish and...
Religionharlanenterprise.net

LIVING ON PURPOSE: How much does God love you?

As our spiritual values become more centered on God, it’s normal to start looking forward to our eternal existence. For those who are in Christ, how exciting it is to know that our heavenly Father and His Son Jesus, our loved ones, our new name, our glorified body, inheritance, citizenship, and crowns and rewards are all a part of our glorious future. We are briefly passing through this world and the only thing we will take with us when we depart is an account of how we lived and loved. How wonderful to know that heaven will be filled with endless praise, everlasting joy, perfect peace, and contentment without darkness, suffering, worries, or sorrow. It’s true that God loves everyone, but we will not enter heaven just because we are good or deserve it. We are given eternal life when we repent, confess, believe, and accept by faith that within God’s grace, the blood of Jesus is the only price that can pay the ransom for our sins. Redemption is all about God’s plan that was accomplished on the cross. Listen to these lyrics from the song, East to the West by Casting Crowns,“In the arms of your mercy, I find rest… You know just how far the east is from the west… from one scarred hand to the other.”
Religiontct.tv

Robert Jeffress Ministries

Established in 1995, Pathway to Victory serves as the broadcast ministry of Dr. Robert Jeffress. Pathway to Victory empowers Christians worldwide, through radio, TV, and online programming, to walk in newness of life. While satisfying the spiritual hunger of seasoned believers by digging deep into God’s Word during each program, Pathway to Victory, also aims to reach those who may not know Christ, making the program relevant to all who listen. Pathway to Victory is a ministry of the First Baptist Church Dallas.
Religionthejacksonpress.org

Racism, Abortion, Suicide

You might have heard CNN commentator Don Lemon say recently:. “I respect people’s right to believe in whatever they want to believe in their God, but if you believe in something that hurts another person or does not give someone the same rights and freedoms—not necessarily under the Constitution because this is under God—I think that that’s wrong.”
ReligionPosted by
Deseret News

America is in crisis. Many Christians are making it worse

In America today, people’s worst impulses seem to be winning out. Democrats and Republicans don’t just disagree, they despise each other. The COVID-19 pandemic has become part of the culture wars, instead of a shared foe. Americans, in general, are suffering from a breakdown in relationships. There’s growing racial, economic...

