Jon Morosi could see Yankees making ‘major bid’ for Twins’ Jose Berrios

The Twins lost 4-1 at home to the Chicago White Sox Tuesday night to even the series 1 game apiece heading into today's rubber game. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says if the Twins feel Jose Berrios will cost them more money that what they can afford they may look to trade him before the trade deadline this month. Souhan says Berrios could bring them a haul in prospects and he may be the most valuable player the Twins could trade at the deadline. Berrios is 7-3 with a 3.36 ERA in 17 starts this season. He started last night's game and allowed just 1 earned run in 7 innings with 10 strikeouts for Minnesota.