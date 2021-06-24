Jon Morosi could see Yankees making ‘major bid’ for Twins’ Jose Berrios

(Minneapolis, MN) -- The Chicago White Sox scored all the runs they would need in an ill-fated second inning, beating the Minnesota Twins 4-1 last night at Target Field. The Twins committed two errors in the second frame, allowing two runs to score, only one earned. Minnesota starting pitcher Jose Berrios may have thrown his best of the year and took the loss. He allowed the one earned run, gave up only one hit, and struck out ten White Sox batters in seven innings of work. Alexander Colome allowed two runs in the eighth and the Twins offense could not muster much, as Alex Kirilloff drove home the lone run in the sixth inning.