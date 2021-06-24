Cancel
Jon Morosi could see Yankees making ‘major bid’ for Twins’ Jose Berrios

By Jesse Pantuosco
Posted by 
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 17 days ago

Jon Morosi of MLB.com could see the Yankees making a “major bid” for Twins ace Jose Berrios at the upcoming trade deadline. A two-time All-Star, Berrios has pitched to a 3.56 ERA in 14 appearances this year.

