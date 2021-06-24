Cancel
Religion

Former megachurch pastor and presidential adviser Kirbyjon Caldwell enters prison

By Adelle M. Banks 
Washington Post
 18 days ago

(RNS) — Kirbyjon Caldwell, the former United Methodist megachurch pastor and presidential adviser who was found guilty of being involved in a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme, has begun his six-year prison sentence. Caldwell, who had been scheduled to arrive in prison on Tuesday (June 22), is listed on the Bureau of...

