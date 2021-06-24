(Podcast) Hot Mornings – 06.24.21 Oversharing
06.24.21 Oversharing.. (Intro) TBT Candy (5TYNTK) Fewer than 50 new Covid cases in Maine over the past 7 days. Delta variant causing concern. Supreme Court rules in favor of free speech for student. Celtics select new head coach. Children’s Museum and Theatre opens today. (Dirty) #FreeBritney. Travis Scott becomes Willy Wonka. Pop Smoke album coming July 16. Conan smokes with Seth Rogen. (Topic) Has a stranger ever overshared with you? (Outro) Sexy Beasts.hotradiomaine.com
