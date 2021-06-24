Why is Islamophobia wrong at home and acceptable against Palestinians?

Today in Islamophobia: In France, Muslims find acceptance in the ranks of the military in a stark contrast to the way in which French Muslims are treated in society at large, as Mayors of London, Ontario, and Quebec City push PM Justin Trudeau to call for a summit on Islamophobia in Canada, just as another Muslim man is stabbed, taunted and has his beard forcibly cut off in Saskatoon. Meanwhile, Rohingya activist Wai Wai Nu writes that citizens of Myanmar and the international community should pressure the NUG to fully guarantee that Rohingya, as well as all other ethnic nationalities, will be entitled to rights as both individual citizens and as a group. Our recommended read of the day is by Brenna Artinger and Michael Rowand on how the famous Buddhist teacher Sitagu Sayadaw’s narrative of a Buddhism justified in suppressing the Muslim community is the dominant narrative within Myanmar. This and more below: