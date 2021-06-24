Agents Use Drone to Interdict Smuggling Attempt
EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) Border Patrol agents arrest 104 subjects in three smuggling attempts. Yesterday evening, Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station agents in coordination with the Roma Police Department and the Starr County Sheriff’s Office received information of an abandoned house being used for human smuggling. Law enforcement authorities discovered fourteen adult subjects hiding within the home. While at the Roma, Texas, residence, a second report was received indicating the neighboring abandoned house was also being used for smuggling purposes. Authorities approached the house and discovered an additional ten illegally present adult migrants. The subjects are citizens of Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Ecuador, and Nicaragua. No caretaker was identified.texasborderbusiness.com