Yankees offense starting to rediscover its 'swagger' with Sox up next

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 17 days ago

After pounding three home runs and scoring eight at home for the first time in nearly two months, the Yankees offense is starting to rediscover its ‘swagger’ with the Red Sox up next.

www.audacy.com
ABOUT

