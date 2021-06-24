Yankees offense starting to rediscover its 'swagger' with Sox up next

German did not factor in the decision against the Angels on Wednesday, completing three innings and allowing three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two. The right-hander's night was over after rain halted play before the fourth inning, but he likely wouldn't have gone much longer anyway after throwing 72 pitches through three frames. German gave up two first-inning runs and another in the second, and he left the bases loaded in the third (though the inning would have been over after four batters if not for an error). The poor appearance extended a stretch of four straight subpar starts for the hurler, who has posted a 9.98 ERA, 2.09 WHIP and 13:7 K:BB across 15.1 innings during that stretch. He'll attempt to the right the ship his next time out, which is likely to take place early next week at Seattle.