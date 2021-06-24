Save Yourself the Trouble and Get a Kindling Cracker

Get lost. Two words usually fired in the heat of the moment, yet perhaps the best directive anyone could give. We should get lost more often. Too many of our days are spent checking the boxes, marking the to-dos, feeling sorry about not getting it all done. But when you allow yourself to do nothing? Everything comes into sharp focus. Here, we present stories on the beauty—yes, beauty—of letting go. Life isn’t only shaped by what’s done; it’s defined by what is. We should be proud of our accomplishments, but we’re missing the point of it all when we overlook the simple pleasures of life, like walking in the woods, being on the water, laughing with friends and family, digging in the garden, tasting the fruits of our labor.