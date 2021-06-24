Boys Swimming: Regis Jesuit’s Quinn Henninger sets 5A diving record

THORNTON | Quinn Henninger didn’t have last season to put his name atop the Colorado state diving recordbooks, but he didn’t miss his chance to do it this season. The Regis Jesuit senior star — just a couple of weeks removed from competing in the U.S. Olympic Trials — put on a show in the Class 5A diving competition Thursday at the Veterans’ Memorial Aquatic Center on his way to winning a second career state title.