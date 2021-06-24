New Games For July Will Have Luna Subscribers Racing To Play
Amazon continues to forge ahead and add new games to Luna via the Luna+ channel, and the month of July should have subscribers racing to play the upcoming available titles. While Amazon isn’t adding nearly as many games every month as say, NVIDIA with GeForce NOW, it’s still adding some quality titles. For July, Amazon has three big games coming to Luna that are worth the $5.99 a month that it costs to subscribe to Luna+.www.androidheadlines.com