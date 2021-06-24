Cancel
Cutting Edge Spine Announces Notice of Issuance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office regarding Patent No. US 10,993,754 B2: IMPLANTS FOR TISSUE FIXATION AND FUSION

By PRWeb
New Haven Register
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINERAL SPRINGS, N.C. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Cutting Edge Spine (http://www.cuttingedgespine.com), a leader in the organic development and commercialization of novel technologies for the spine, today announced the notice of issuance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office regarding Patent No. US 10,993,754 B2: IMPLANTS FOR TISSUE FIXATION AND FUSION.

