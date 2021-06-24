Cancel
SimpleCom Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

By PRWeb
New Haven Register
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimpleCom to Support Cradlepoint as a Leading Partner in Bringing 5G for Business to Life. SimpleCom today announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization identifies and recognizes partner organizations that are leaders in positioning and selling Cradlepoint’s 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.

