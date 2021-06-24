Cancel
Orlando, FL

2021 on track to be deadliest year for gun violence in 2 decades

By Shannon Butler, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 17 days ago
ORLANDO, Fla. — 2021 is on track to be the deadliest year for gun violence in two decades.

President Joe Biden recently announced a new strategy to combat gun violence, targeting illegal gun dealers while making it clear that he does not support defunding the police.

“This is not the time to turn our backs on law enforcement,” Biden said.

According to the non-profit Officer Down Memorial Page, this year 28 officers have been shot and killed.

READ: $100K reward offered for suspect who shot Daytona Beach officer, leading to 'multi-agency manhunt'

On Monday, a Colorado police officer was killed. The police chief there said that the officer was targeted because he was wearing a badge by a man who hated police.

One of the officers that died this year was Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia. Valencia was shot in the head responding to a domestic violence call years prior.

READ: Blue Alert: What does it mean in Florida?

And now a Daytona Beach police officer is fighting for his life after being shot on Wednesday evening.

